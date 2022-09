(WSYR-TV) — It’s time for that second annual Car, Truck, and Bike show in Auburn to benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Keeping the cars in tip-top shape is a great way for car lovers to express their passion. Now, it’s also benefiting a good cause.

The event begins at 8 a.m. next Saturday, Sept. 24 and goes until 4 p.m. at the Auburn Chevrolet Buick GMC at 318 Grant Avenue in Auburn.

For more information, visit FoxDealerships.com/It-Takes-A-Community.