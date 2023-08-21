(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has its fair share of nice rides rolling about town.

And coming up this Saturday, you’ll have your chance to get up close and personal in Auburn — all for a good cause. It’s the 3rd Annual Custom Car, Truck, and Bike show to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of CNY.

The Auburn Auto Group stopped by Monday to tell Bridge Street what this year’s event has in store:

August 26th (8am – 4pm) at Auburn Chevrolet GMC (318 Grant Avenue | Auburn, NY 13021) ﻿﻿$8 to Pre-Register / $10 at the Door

All Makes, All Models, All Years Welcome

﻿﻿Raised Over $32k last year for Golisano Hospital

50+ Trophies Given Out

If you would like to learn more about the event, head to AuburnAutoGroup.com.