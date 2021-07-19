Auburn Doubledays Host Cancer Care Night At The Ball Park

The Auburn Doubledays in conjunction with community provider Hematology Oncology Associates are hosting a Cancer Care Celebration at the ballpark on July 22nd.

Free tickets to the baseball game and a fireworks display to follow are just a few of the night’s events. Auburn Doubledays Co-Owner Don Lewis says it’s a great way to encourage fans to get out and support the team and learn more about the cancer care that’s available in Central New York.

Free tickets are available online and at HOA locations while supplies last. There will also be a cancer survivor ceremony before the game. To get your free tickets, visit HOACNY.com.



