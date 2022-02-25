A long-running annual art exhibition featuring the work of both local school students and those 65 and older is now on display in Auburn.

The Schweinfurth Art Center is hosting Both Ends of the Rainbow.

“It’s our community exhibition” says Program Director Davana Robedee. “It features art all the way from preschool to senior citizens and it’s always a staff favorite exhibition because we get to see all of the beautiful artwork that is created directly within our community.”

Among the artwork displayed are a couple of paintings by Bryn Whitman, a senior at Auburn High School.

“I go for a very impressionistic sort of abstract style, so I like loose brush strokes and just being able to see, you know, different sized brushes and details in paintings that I do” she says.

Bryn’s art teacher, Cari Parkman, says the Both Ends of the Rainbow exhibit helps young artists build confidence in their abilities and their art skills.

“When they see their artwork in a museum hanging just like you would see in New York or Paris, they get a sense of pride, you know, and that pride carries them through to say, ‘Hey, I did something here that’s awesome.’ And that confidence just builds and builds and to have it in the community and have it where we can actually bring the kids to see it, it’s amazing.”

The exhibit is also a confidence builder for the senior citizens whose artwork is on display. Many of them take advantage of the Schweinfurth Art Center’s classes and programs throughout the year, and Robedee says it’s nice for staff at the center to see some of the completed pieces.

You can see the Both Ends of the Rainbow exhibit through March 12. The Schweinfurth Art Center is located at 205 Genesee Street in Auburn. Admission is free. Visitors must adhere to any COVID-19 protocols in time at the time of their visit.

Click here to visit the Schweinfurth Art Center’s website.