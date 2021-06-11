Auburn High School Students Help Others Get Moving

When COVID-19 shut down life for so many students, two Auburn high school students came up with a digital way to keep kids moving.

Leah Howard and Jenna Sliwka are the hosts and creators of “Witness The Fitness,” a program to emphasize the importance of exercise and eating a balanced diet. Together they demonstrate weekly fitness videos meant to motivate and inspire anyone watching, they say.

When both girls weren’t up for the gym one day, they opted to try their own version of a workout that caught the attention of one of their teachers. Her recommendation to start a video series, along with the help of other students and faculty formed their idea into full on YouTube sessions for anyone to see.

“With COVID-19 gym class just wasn’t the same, we couldn’t really do much but after we started doing it for YouTube, we really wanted it to reach everyone.” Jenna says

Both Leah and Jenna use their own experiences in dance and gymnastics to guide each session, they say. They bring their fitness experiences together to focus on strength and flexibility training for a full body workout that requires no equipment at all.

Classes are free and open to everyone. To learn more about their online workouts and videos and to take part, visit Youtube.com and search “Witness fitness channel.” You can also find them here.