(WSYR-TV) — Students at Auburn High School are in for a special experience, later this month. They’ll learn from, and play alongside, a late-night legend in music… Al Chez.

Allison Fennessy is the President of Auburn Music Boosters, joined Bridge Street Monday, along with members of the band.

“This is the second year in a series of clinics and concerts with visiting artists that the Music Boosters have sponsored… (it shows) the Importance of music education for young people and how music affects their daily lives,” Fennessy said.

Tickets for the concert at Auburn HS on January 27th are $15 for adults, $10 for non-auburn students and citizens, and just $5 for Auburn students.

You can purchase those tickets ahead of time at ShowTix4u.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.