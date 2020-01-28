Auburn Public Theater Hosts “A Feminist Extravaganza”



To celebrate the Centennial of the women’s suffrage movement, Auburn Public Theater is hosting a “A Feminist Extravaganza.”

For two nights, the theater will showcase feminist readings and performances from local and regional female writers and performing artists.

“We have to take actions today that 100 years from now, people will look back on and be proud of us for taking,” said Angela Daddabbo, Artistic Director of Auburn Public Theater.

Daddabbo adds that the theater’s idea stems from a need to really educate and continue the movement even today. “Because central New York is the origin of the women’s rights movement, we have an added responsibility to do something to highlight that accomplishment, ” she adds.

Nineteen women will perform including Dr. Juhanna Rogers, Beth Beer Cuddy, Melody Smith-Johnson and Gwen Webber-McLeod to name a few.

The event is one of many during the 2019-2020 season at Auburn Public Theater that celebrates local women and notable women throughout history. 10 percent of ticket sales will also benefit ‘1st Amendment – 1st Vote, Inc.’ which is a non-partisan seminar and conference opportunity for high school girls to support them in the political process as leaders and candidates for elected office in adulthood.

“A Feminist Extravaganza – An Evening of Wild Feminist Readings” is happening on January 31st and February 1st at 7pm at Auburn Public Theater’s Main Stage. Tickets are $19 and $10 for students with identification at the door. For more information on this events and others planned visit AuburnPublicTheater.org.