(WSYR-TV) — For the first time in three years, the Auburn Rotary Club’s ‘Party in the Park’ is returning this weekend.

Things are a bit different than the last event in 2019, the Rotary Club has moved the event from a BBQ competition to a more traditional festival.

“Yes, we changed it up. What used to be a BBQ competition (called) ‘The Rotary, Rhythm and Blues’ is now the ‘Party in the Park’. We have some fun additions, and some change out, but we also still have the great food, and music.

The ‘Party in the Park’, is this Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Deauville Island at Emerson Park in Auburn will also play host to firefighter games, food and drink vendors, musical acts, and fun activities for all ages.

Adam Vryhof, of Big Awesome BBQ, is one of the veteran vendors that participated during the festival’s competition days and says the change to the event has not affected affinity for the festival.

“This is our 15th year with Big Awesome BBQ, fifth year on the food truck and the fourth year with the festival. But, you know, we came out when it was a KCBS competition, that was the focus years ago and then the food came to support that focus. (This is) the best venue I have ever had the pleasure of setting up and serving at, it is right on the island, you are looking out at Owasco Lake all day. So, how can that be bad?”

For more information on the Auburn Rotary Club’s ‘Party in the Park’, like vendor information and musical act schedules, you can head over to the ‘Party in the Park’ website.