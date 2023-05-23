(WSYR-TV) — After a four-year absence, the Auburn Duck Derby is back!

And with it will come 6,000 ducks that will be let loose on the Owasco River. The Memorial Day tradition has partnered with TomatoFest and the Auburn Hibernians. Gilda Brower and John Greer joined the show to preview the big day.

Cash prizes will be given out for the top 9 finishers plus the last place duck. First place duck will be worth $2,500 to the winner. It’s only $5 to purchase a duck with proceeds from the Duck Derby going to ten different Cayuga County food banks and the “Warm The Children program of Cayuga County” (new winter clothing).

Along with the derby, there will be live music, food trucks, raffles, and of course, the Memorial Day Auburn Parade. Onondaga Coach, one of the sponsors of the Memorial Day festivities, has 35 outlets where you can buy tickets.

There is also a Venmo option (Jacq Frost). If you would like more information, you can visit CNYTomatoFest.org and the Auburn AOH Facebook.