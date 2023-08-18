(WSYR-TV) — Producers are getting ready for a new season of “American Idol” and your chance to audition is coming up fast.

It’s a chance to chase your dreams. Brian Robinson is a senior supervising producer for “American Idol” and he’ll be involved in the next round of “Idol Across America” virtual auditions.

The New York auditions for “Idol Across America” are set for this Wednesday, august 23rd. There are also open-calls coming up for country & rock and pop, r&b and soul.

Singers need to sign-up before getting the chance to audition in front of producers virtually.