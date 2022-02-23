Audiences have been waiting nearly two years to see August Wilson’s play “Fences” at the Redhouse Arts Center and now they’ll finally get their chance. The local theater company is ready to launch a production of what Director Ted Lange says may be known as his finest work.

“He only wrote ten plays but he was such an impactful playwright and there’s a lot of poetry in fences masquerading as dialogue,” he says. “So I just think he’s a compelling storyteller and this is one of his finest stories.”

Lange, who is known to many for his role in “The Love Boat” says that directing the show has been a welcomed opportunity.

“My job as director is to clue in to the actor to communicate with that actor to achieve the emotional content of his character,” he says. “I’m so happy that we have a wonderful camaraderie and communication with everyone on the stage and I think it’s really paying off in terms of what you’re going to see,” he adds.

Artistic Director Temar Underwood is playing double duty as he’s part of the Wilson production directed by Lange. The experience has been a welcome one of a lot of discovery amongst the entire cast too.

“The thing that I get from rehearsal from Ted is passion,” he says. “Ted is so passionate about the emotional truth of what’s happening in each scene that it really inspires us as a cast to really find where he wants to go with these things.”

“Fences” opens this Friday and continues for nine performances through March 6th at The Redhouse in Downtown Syracuse. For a complete list of show times and to purchase tickets, visit TheRedHouse.org.