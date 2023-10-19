(WSYR-TV) — Aurora of Central New York is a not-for-profit organization with a 100+ year history of promoting independence, opportunity and access for people of all ages who are blind, visually-impaired, deaf or hard of hearing, late-deafened and deaf/blind in Central New York. Now, there’s a way to help the organization in its mission.

Maria DeSantis is the Honorary Chair of Aurora’s 2023 Musical Feast for the Eyes and Ears Fundraiser.

Her personal connection to Aurora is a story of her beloved grandmother, who received services from the organization for both a vision and hearing loss. She lived to be 103 years old and was able to stay in her own home, largely due to the support she received from Aurora of Central New York.

Maria and her family have contributed largely to the culture and music scene in Central New York; Maria’s father Mario was the man behind the DeSantis Orchestra, which began over 75 years ago. She is responsible for musical entertainment at the fundraiser, which will be held Oct. 26 at the Links at Erie Village.

You can learn more or become a sponsor by visiting AuroraOfCNY.org/Events.