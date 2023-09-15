(WSYR-TV) — Navigating vision loss is challenging enough, but it can also be isolating. AURORA of Central New York promotes independence and access.

They have support groups, but will now also offer them virtually.

This will allow people who cannot attend meetings in person to have an opportunity to benefit from a peer support group. The virtual groups will be held on the last Thursday of each month in the evening, from 6:30pm until 8:00pm, to accommodate work and school schedules.

The first virtual support group session will be held on September 28, 2023.

Learn more at AuroraOfCNY.org or call (315) 422-7263 to register.