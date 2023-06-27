(WSYR-TV) — Experiencing vision loss does not mean that someone has to stop living. Support groups for the blind and the visually impaired offer information, hope and a community of companions to combat daily challenges.

That’s exactly what Aurora of CNY is all about. Support group coordinators Monica Johnson and Susan Gray are here with us now in-studio to talk about the work that Aurora does for the visually-impaired members of our community.

More than 7 million Americans have vision impairment, including 1 million who are blind. Another 93 million US adults are at risk for severe vision loss. These numbers are expected to increase because of the aging population and increase in chronic diseases.

One in four adults with vision loss reported anxiety or depression. Younger adults with vision loss had almost 5 times the risk of serious anxiety or depression compared to adults 65 and older, possibly because they had not yet developed effective coping or self-management skills.

Monica Johnson and Susan Gray, both totally blind, lead the groups and are strong advocates for the rights and needs of people with vision loss.

Aurora of CNY is a not-for-profit organization with a 100 plus year history of promoting independence, opportunity and access for people of all ages who are blind, visually impaired, deaf or hard of hearing in Central New York.

Learn more about it at auroraofcny.org.