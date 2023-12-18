(WSYR-TV) — Losing one’s sight can seriously affect a person’s confidence and independence, but that doesn’t mean it has to forever, and it doesn’t mean you’re alone if it happens to you. Aurora of Central New York offers vision rehabilitation for those in need, helping them regain their conviction.

Jackie Doe is a former client of Aurora and is now a board member. She knew she was going to have a hard transition moving from South Carolina to Syracuse after losing her sight. She had no support system or family here, just her husband Stanley who had come up ahead of time to make a home for them. He heard a radio show featuring the late Donna Reese, a community activist and then support group coordinator for Aurora of CNY. This allowed Jackie to regain confidence, happiness and independence in spite of her vision problems.

Aurora’s core service of Vision Rehabilitation assists people who have lost their sight to regain confidence, independence and hope through specific training techniques, the use of aids and devices and personal support.

Learn more from Aurora at AuroraOfCNY.org. You can also find them on Facebook.