(WSYR-TV) — Hearing loss affects so many aspects of life, and the truth is no different for children who experience it. At Aurora of Central New York, over 132 children have received the ‘gift of hearing’ through the Children’s Hearing Aid Program, also known as CHAP.

For these families, the cost of hearing aids, the exam and the on-going refits that are required would otherwise be out of reach, rendering their children isolated and academically at risk if it weren’t for this program.

Hearing Aids for children are not covered by most insurance companies.

Through Aurora, families of those with hearing loss are able to get access to the materials they need. Ava Dorsey is just eight years old, and through Aurora’s services, she has been able to receive hearing aids that help her at school, home and beyond.

A creative collaboration between Aurora of CNY and Hear 2 Learn has bridged the gap.

