(WSYR-TV) — Gene Fisch won acclaim on the basketball court in the old parochial league. Later, he found success as a businessman.

Before that, his family had to beat horrendous odds. Fleeing Poland and starting penniless here in the United States during World War II. He has a new book out named for the question they had to keep asking themselves: What do we have to do to have a tomorrow?

The book was published in December of 2022.

Gene has a book talk scheduled for this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Onondaga Historical Association on Montgomery Street downtown. You can buy the book in their gift shop. “To Have A Tomorrow” is also available from Gene’s website, GeneFischStory.com.