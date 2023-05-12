(WSYR-TV) — We’ve introduced you to Gene Fisch before. He won acclaim on the old parochial league basketball court. Then, he went on to success as a businessman.

Before that, his family had to beat horrendous odds fleeing Poland and starting penniless here in the United states during World War II. He’ll be meeting the public tomorrow at Barnes and Noble in DeWitt, to talk about his book “All Love Comes Home: A Promise of Truth.”

You can meet Gene Fisch tomorrow from 1 to 3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble on Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt. You can learn more about Gene Fisch and his story by visiting his website at GeneFischStory.com.