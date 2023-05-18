(WSYR-TV) — Summer is the perfect time to get back into reading. Best-selling author Joel C. Rosenberg is releasing “The Libyan Diversion,” his newest political thriller that may be the perfect page-turner to check out.

Having sold nearly 5 million copies of his books, Joel C. Rosenberg’s action-packed novels are read and loved by former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State and CIA director Mike Pompeo, among many other notable politicians and world leaders.

The book revolves around a fictional American President who is suddenly deemed incapable of executing the responsibilities of his office. A constitutional crisis erupts, triggering the first-ever use of the 25th amendment.

Rosenberg describes the book as a chillingly plausible story of an international terrorist organization plotting a series of catastrophic, mass casualty attacks inside the United States by smuggling nuclear bombs into Texas through the ungoverned territory along the U.S.-Mexican border.

You can learn more about the book and purchase it online by visiting JoelRosenberg.com.