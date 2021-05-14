Author John Grisham Debuts First Basketball Novel, “Sooley”

Bestselling author John Grisham has more than 300 million books in print titles worldwide. From “A Time to Kill” to “The Pelican Brief”, Grisham has made a name for himself with thrillers, and now he’s shifted his focus and his first basketball novel, “Sooley” is out now.

The novel follows the story of 17-year-old Samuel Sooleymon as he leaves Sudan to play college basketball in the United States. He works tirelessly on his basketball game, and soon he’s dominating everyone in practice. With his team losing and suffering injury after injury, “Sooley”, as he is nicknamed, is called off the bench and the legend begins.

While it’s Grisham’s first basketball novel it is not his first sports novel. Over the past 20 years, he has written two football novels and one about baseball. The idea for “Sooley” started a year ago at the start of the pandemic. Grisham tells us he was learning the news about March Madness being canceled and wanted his basketball fix. so he starting writing a novel about basketball.

Growing up playing the game itself also lent a hand in creating the novel but Grisham said it was a challenge to fit all the basketball action into the novel. When mapping out the book he follows his own rules and doesn’t write the first scene until he knows the last scene.

“Know where you’re going and when you do that, you see the whole story and the book is easier to write.” John Grisham

You can find “Sooley” wherever books are sold. For more information about John Grisham, you can visit, JGrisham.com.