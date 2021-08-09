Author KJ Dell’Antonia On Her Debut Novel “The Chicken Sisters,” On National Book Lovers Day

Three generations, two chicken shacks and one recipe for disaster round out just the beginning of a great summer read. “The Chicken Sisters” is KJ Dell’Antonia’s debut novel and it’s also a New York Times Best Selling book too.

Set in Kansas, Dell’Antonia takes readers on an interesting tale of two small town sisters each trying to use a reality television competition to resolve their ongoing family fried chicken feud. The story itself is fictional but KJ says there are some similarities that she could relate to.

“The story really came from my experience growing up in Kansas and desperately wanting out and winding up in a small town … and realizing what I had growing up in Kansas wasn’t so bad after all,” she says.

Ultimately, KJ hopes that those who read it can relish in life’s simple moments and find grace in the choices we make.

“I hope it makes you think about some of the bigger choices you made that you thought would make you happy and didn’t go out as planned,” she says. “And I hope you give yourself a little generosity and give your siblings a little generosity if their choices weren’t what yours were.”

“The Chicken Sisters” is available wherever books are sold and to learn more about KJ, you can find her online at KJDellAntonia.com. Also, look out for her next novel “In Her Boots” hitting book shelves in 2022.