(WSYR-TV) — You can find something weird and wonderful about almost any neighborhood. If you’re wondering about yours in Central New York, author Linda Lowen did the digging for you with her new book “Secret Syracuse: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.”

Here’s an example of some weird facts, some wonderful facts and some obscure facts.

WEIRD: America’s first supermodel got her start in Syracuse, and her tragic rise and fall was predicted by a fortune teller when she was just five years old.

WONDERFUL: On the shores of Lake Ontario, you can tour a medieval man cave built during the Great Depression.

OBSCURE: For nearly 70 years, a fighter jet has sat undisturbed at the bottom of Onondaga Lake.

Plus, there’s an entry that includes Iris St. Meran who investigated the story behind the (Almost) World’s Smallest Church (pages 56-57).

You can learn more and pre-order the book at secretsyracusebook.com.