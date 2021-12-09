Author Mitch Albom joins Bridge Street

Legendary sportswriter, and author, Mitch Albom joined Bridge Street to promote his new book ‘The Stranger in the Life Boat.’

It’s about a group of castaways who find a man floating in the ocean who claims to be God. Albom, who has had massive crossover success, with the books ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ and ‘The Five People You Meet in Heaven,” has been a sportswriter for the Detroit Free Press since 1985 and frequented national telecasts like ESPN’s Sports Reporters.

His new book, which hit the shelves November 2, is available online and in bookstores.