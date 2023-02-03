(WSYR-TV) — Eden Strachan, Author and Founder of Black Girls Don’t Get Love, released her book last Valentine’s Day.

Black Girls Don’t Get Love was released as a children’s book on Amazon, made for middle and high school age students. Strachan’s mission is to turn silence into language and change the way Black women and girls are perceived in society.

This Valentine’s Day, Black Girls Don’t Get Love will host the Black Girls Don’t Get Love Slumber Party at Salt City Market from 5pm-7pm. It will be a night for girls of color ages 5-25 to kick back in their PJs and slippers, enjoy a catered meal, and get pampered by professional cosmetologists who will do their hair, makeup, and nails.

To facilitate a self-love conversation, the girls will also get to write Valentine’s cards to themselves and other girls of color who might need a reminder that they’re loved.

In addition, this February the Black Girls Don’t Get Love Book Tour launches to help raise money for their feature film.

Want to show your support? Book a reading or keynote on their website, https://blackgirlsdontgetlove.com/.

Every booking will include a unique promo code to their audiobook that can be shared with and downloaded by anyone in your organization. You can also show your support by purchasing their newly released merch.