(WSYR-TV) — Author Scott White is on a mission to make the world happier one smile at a time. With his endless energy, he motivates and inspires everyone he meets to focus on happiness, gratefulness, and positivity.

Scott White, The Life Is Too Short Guy, shares a practical roadmap for making the most of every minute and living a happier and more fulfilling life. Scott takes his readers on an inspiring and emotional journey, weaving thought-provoking personal stories and the stories of others who have had major AHA! moments in life. Result: The Life Is Too Short Guy (LITSG) philosophy.

For more information, visit LifeIsTooShortGuy.com.