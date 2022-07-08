(WSYR-TV) — A new summer-read meant for students, executives, and everyday families comes at a perfect time to tell how teams from diverse backgrounds come together with a common goal. That’s what Stephen Mackey and Damon West’s new book “The Locker Room” is all about.

Co-Author Stephen Mackey says the locker room is a miraculous place where people work together to make a commitment. Rather than seeing their diversity as something to overcome, Stephen believes it should be seen as a way to lift each other up and celebrate the differences among teammates. He also believes the metaphor of the locker room is applicable to struggles we are facing as country here in the United States.

“When we get into tough conversations, we have to begin with our core values,” Stephen says. “Any time we take our eyes off of those guiding principles, those foundational beliefs that come from our faith or our family or our team, when we take our eyes off those core values, adversity, conflict, and hurt will always follow,” he adds.

