Author Talks “Miserable Holiday Stories” In Time For The Holidays

Rock hard fruitcakes and ugly sweaters don’t even compare to some of the holiday flops and miserable stories in humorist Alex Bernstein’s book. It’s a quirky collection of Yuletide tales and may even make you feel better about your own miserable mishaps.

Alex says the idea to create the miserable masterpiece came from his initial idea to gift friends and relatives with a funny story in the spirit of the season. Eventually he brought them all together to craft a grouping of stories.

The book is unique in that each story is its own standout and while some are even odd and of course miserable, Alex adds that that’s what makes the book so appealing.

“I think we’ve got way to many nice stories and I think that some of the best stories are miserable and everyone’s got them,” he says.

Ultimately, Alex wants you to enjoy the read and maybe reflect on your own mishaps as not so bad too.

“I hope people take a look at this book and hear some real miserable stuff and don’t feel so bad about themselves. I think you have to lighten up during the holidays,” he says. “It’s been a rough couple of years here and I think this is a good way of saying that ‘these are other people’s problems, my problems are not so terrible.'”

To learn more and to pick up a copy of the book today, visit Alex online at AlexBernstein.net. You can also find him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter too.






