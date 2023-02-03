(WSYR-TV) — Earlier life trauma can be a defining moment that shapes the rest of someone’s life, but for Jonathan Brown, he has used that trauma and is paving a better path for others. One example is his new book “As I Get Older, I Must Not Forget.”

Brown, also a father of two, joined Bridge Street to discuss the inspiration behind his book, his children. The book sets out to remind both children and adults to do the right thing, and treat others with love and kindness.

Jonathan wants all children to know that believing in themselves can help them to overcome any obstacle that they may face.

Those interested in buying the book can do so on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Christian Faith Publishing.