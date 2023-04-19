WSYR-TV — April is Autism Acceptance and Awareness month, so now is as important a time as ever to highlight some things people should know about autism. Friend of the show, Christina Van Ditto is an ability activist, small business owner, and public speaker. She’s with us to answer some key questions.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children in the United States today.

Christina is also founder of Soul and Mind Evolution, an organization with resources for families to promote inclusion for all. You can learn more about how Christina can help you by visiting http://soulandmindevolution.com.