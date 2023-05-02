(WSYR-TV) —Now in its 32nd year of Ministry, Francis house provides a sanctuary of unconditional love and a home-like setting to those facing terminal illness. Coming up later this month, the Auxiliary of Francis House is hosting its annual spring luncheon and fashion show to raise money for the Francis House mission. Here with more are event co-chairs Melissa Braun and Kate Bushnell.

The annual Spring Luncheon will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:30am at the DoubleTree by Hilton in East Syracuse! Francis House staff and Youth Auxiliary members will model the latest fashions and guests will also enjoy a delicious lunch while supporting and celebrating Francis House. Tickets for the event are $40 per person and must be purchased in advance. To buy tickets visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/uSJ/

The Auxiliary of Francis House is a volunteer organization dedicated to the promotion and support of the mission of Francis House. The Auxiliary has proudly served Francis House since 1992, one year after Francis House first opened its doors. Almost thirty years after its inception, the Auxiliary continues to benefit Francis House. Composed of approximately 300 members, it is led by a board of volunteers who oversee more than 14 committees. The Auxiliary is an integral part of Francis House through a variety of activities including community outreach and fundraising.

For more information visit https://francishouseny.org/auxiliary/