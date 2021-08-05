Avicolli’s Coal Fired Pizza & Kitchen Serving Gourmet Italian Dishes

Avicolli’s Coal Fired Pizza And Kitchen in Fayetteville is serving up an assortment of unique an delicious dishes.

Executive Chefs Frank Ghia and Jared Horton say that people are excited now more than ever to dine in and because of that they’re catering to diners in new ways.

“We’re proud of the restaurant and we’re so thankful after what we’ve been through,” Frank says. “Customers have been really supportive … and we’re really happy with that and we hope it’s for the food too!”

The Avicolli tradition started in 1972, when the family migrated from Italy bringing their homemade recipes to America. Since then, they’ve made a name for themselves, serving up delicious Italian food, with something for everyone.

Avicolli’s Coal Fired Pizza & Kitchen is the only restaurant outside of New York City to make Coal – Fired Pizza’s. In addition, they serve signature drinks including chilled beers and cocktails too.

Avicolli’s Coal Fired Pizza and Kitchen is located at Limestone Plaza in Fayetteville. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday each week. For more information or to see their full menu and to order online, visit AvicollisCoalFire.com.