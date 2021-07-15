If you’re looking for something different and unique to eat — look no further than Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen in Fayetteville.

“When you walk inside,” says owner Nick Avicolli, “you have like these beautiful brick walls and it’s almost like you’re walking into a Speakeasy. You have this light up LED bar and you look in the back and you have this beautiful coal fired oven and then you walk right into the right and you have this wide-open dining room with flowers and plants.”

While their menu features Italian favorites and homemade specialties, it is the pizza that is drawing hungry diners from all over.

“That’s definitely one of our big staples of our restaurant because we’re the only ones to do it in Upstate New York “adds Nick. “A lot of places outside of New York do not have that coal fired pizza. It is a special oven that we order lumps of coal for every month. It’s a long process in the morning to heat it up and it creates this nice char right on the bottom and it seals that flavor right in.”

Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen is in Limestone Plaza and also offers outdoor seating and a back patio where local musicians help entertain those that are enjoying a meal.

They are also known for their signature drinks, and special dessert cocktails changing weekly.

Click here to visit Avicolli’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Kitchen’s website – where you can see their full menu and order online.