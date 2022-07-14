(WSYR-TV) — We could all use a pick-me-up by the time Thursday rolls around and Avicolli’s Coal Fire in Fayetteville has declared a “Thirsty Thursday” every week this summer. Avicolli’s owner, Nick Avicolli, and resident bartender, Katie Kavanaugh give all the details on what the eatery has to offer.

Thirsty Thursday at Avicolli’s is happening all summer long with live music from local musicians, delicious cocktails, two-for-one margaritas, and an in-house light-up bar.

“I love it over there, it’s a good crowd,” Kavanaugh says.

Nick and Katie showcase the behind-the-scenes making of one of their most popular drinks, a pineapple coconut mojito. For more information on “Thirsty Thursdays” and to check out their menu, go to AvicollisCoalFire.com.