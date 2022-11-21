(WSYR-TV) — The holidays can be a wonderful time, but not everything we partake in is great for your health. Julie Panna of the Onondaga County Medial Society joined Bridge Street Monday to discuss some key tips for staying healthy during the holiday season.
Reasons for holiday injuries:
- Not washing your hands
- Not drinking plenty of water
- Food Born Illness and Alcohol Poisoning
- Kitchen and Cooking Related Injuries
- Decorating
- Winter Weather
For ways to avoid these injuries and for more wellness and safety tips you can head over to ONCMS.org.