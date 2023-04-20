(WSYR-TV) — Three years ago, just before the world fully grasped what COVID-19 was, two Syracuse students filmed a documentary about a Syracuse ballet dancer leading up to a big show. The documentary, titled Panacea, is now finished and will premiere this weekend. Caroline Sheridan is here today to give us a behind-the-scenes look of the production.

Caroline Sheridan is the subject of the documentary and the Director of the Syracuse Ballet. She talks about her experience filming the documentary and how the pandemic disrupted the visual arts.

Panacea follows the journey of Sheridan as she finds inspiration in the earliest days of the pandemic.

Ballet-goers can view both the ballet production and the documentary Panacea this weekend at The Oncenter Carrier Theater. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit SyracuseCityBallet.com. Use the promo code “FRIENDS” when purchasing a ticket to receive a 30% discount.