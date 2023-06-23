(WSYR-TV) — The Black Latino Asian Artist Cotillion makes its way to Syracuse’s Fowler High School to debut the musical The Color Purple. Blondean Young and Bianca Hallett are here to share

The sweet-sounding production is based on Walker’s1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, which was turned into the 2015 staged performance written by Marsha Norman.

The musical shadows the tale of Celie, an African American woman in the South dating in the mid-20th century as she ventures through life.

The show runs from June 23 through July 2nd with both matinees show times as well as evening shows.

For more information on the show, check out blaacproductions.com