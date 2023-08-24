SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You can get the taste of Poland and Eastern Europe at Babcia’s Pierogi’s in The Eatery at the New York State Fair.

This hometown favorite from Buffalo, NY is a popular spot at the Fair, with homemade pierogi’s made from original recipes that were handed down from generations in owner Linda Lund’s family.

Baccia in Polish means grandma, meaning these pierogi’s are made with love from generations of grandma’s.

Babcia's Pierogi has 27 different flavors to try