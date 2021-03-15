“Bachelor” Alum Ashley Iaconetti Weighs In On Season 25 Finale

After 10 weeks, Bachelor Matt James will face his final choice to propose to either Michelle Young or Rachael Kirkconnell on the final episode of Season 25 of “The Bachelor.”

“Bachelorette” Alum Ashley Iaconetti has been following along this season and says that while the final choice seems obvious, it’s anyone’s guess what really transpires once decisions have been made. The more telling aspect of this season’s show may fall on what has happened ‘after the final rose.’

Emmanuel Acho will host the “After the Final Rose’ following the season finale. Episode 11 airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m on Monday, March 15th. Then follow along for the “After The Final Rose” special airing from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.