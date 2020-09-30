Back Open: How Blink Fitness Has Adapted For COVID-19

People are working out at Blink Fitness once again after their long Coronavirus closure.

Area Manager JJ Potrikus says since they reopened August 24th, more than 10,000 people have visited their two location fitness facilities to exercise, with more existing clients returning every day and new clients coming for the first time.

“As soon as they come in, they’re going to get a temperature screening” says Potrikus. “They are going to have to answer some health screening questions to make sure that we are abiding by the New York State guidelines. They can hit the hand sanitizer on the way in. We have hand sanitizer stations and you know cleaning stations, wipe stations across the gym.”

Potrikus says that members have done an incredible job since Blink Fitness reopened locally, doing what’s needed to keep both those working out and the staff safe. He adds that most machines have been moved at least 6 ½ feet apart, and machines like treadmills that couldn’t be easily moved have been limited to every other one. All are cleaned and sanitized regularly throughout the day.

Sarah Green, Club Manager of the Blink Fitness in Liverpool, says personal training has changed somewhat as well.

“It’s definitely a new form of PT but it’s still the same aspects, same environment, same liveliness, we’re just bringing a little bit of a twist to it” Green says. “So it’s going to be a hands off experience unless assistance is needed for a very short burst of time. The personal trainers are sanitizing before and after everyone uses their equipment making sure they feel comfortable in their experience as well.”

Blink Fitness has two locations in Central New York. Both are in the same plaza as Wegmans stores.

4979 West Taft Road, Liverpool

4722 Onondaga Blvd., Syracuse (Western Lights)

Click below to watch Green show Sistina some simple exercises you can do at home.