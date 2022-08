(WSYR-TV) — Deb Cabral shares her tips on organization for the back-to-school season.

Create a lunch making zone

Have morning routine checklist

Set up a launch/drop zone

Make sure there is a routine after school

Have things prepared the night before

Establish a quiet time before bed

For more tips make sure you head to DeclutterCoachDeb.com. You can also speak with someone about decluttering at 315-794-9495.