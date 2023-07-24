(WSYR-TV) — As summer dies down, we prepare for autumn. In Upstate N.Y., we relate fall to leaves falling, apple picking, and enjoying football. Although you can watch your favorite team on the screen, you can help your child become a player in your backyard.

The Backyard Sports Football Foundation will host their first THUD contact skills camp at Tully High School from July 31st through August 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. President of the Backyard Sports Football Foundation, Steve Pierce, told Bridge Street Monday that the camp is open to children in grades three through eight.

The Backyard Football Foundation was created to provide youth amateur football camps, clinics, and programs to focus on fundamentals and techniques to flourish their practices and learn about specific football safety. The adolescents will be introduced to nightly keynote speakers and instruction from notable local universities and high school-level football coaches.

Within the foundation, donating proceeds will go to scholarships and opportunities for kids to get to other camps and clinics that maybe families could not afford.

For more information, check out BYSFootballFoundation.com.