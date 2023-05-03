(WSYR-TV) — It’s been a minute since Melissa has last joined us in the kitchen, but this morning she’s back with a recipe that is out of this world, cosmic brownies! Stick around to see how to make these brownies at home.

Ingredients

10 tablespoons (142 grams) unsalted butter

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

1/3 cup (67 grams) packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (88 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs plus 1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon corn syrup

2/3 cup (85 grams) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the frosting:

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cups (255 grams) semisweet chocolate chips

Wilton Rainbow Chip Crunch or mini M&M’s, sprinkles, or other candy

Instructions