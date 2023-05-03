(WSYR-TV) — It’s been a minute since Melissa has last joined us in the kitchen, but this morning she’s back with a recipe that is out of this world, cosmic brownies! Stick around to see how to make these brownies at home.
Ingredients
- 10 tablespoons (142 grams) unsalted butter
- 1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar
- 1/3 cup (67 grams) packed light brown sugar
- 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons (88 grams) unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs plus 1 egg yolk
- 1 tablespoon corn syrup
- 2/3 cup (85 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- For the frosting:
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1 1/2 cups (255 grams) semisweet chocolate chips
- Wilton Rainbow Chip Crunch or mini M&M’s, sprinkles, or other candy
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line an 8-by-8-inch metal baking pan with parchment or foil and spray with cooking spray.
- In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter for about 90 seconds on high power.
- Stir in the granulated sugar, brown sugar, and cocoa powder.
- If still very hot, let cool slightly before adding in the vanilla, eggs and egg yolk, and corn syrup. Stir until very well combined.
- Add in the flour, cornstarch, and salt and stir until just combined. Batter will be thick. Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 25 minutes.
- Let cool completely in the pan.
- To make the frosting:
- Place the cream in a small microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high for 1 minute.
- Add in the chocolate chips. Let stand for 3 minutes before stirring until smooth.
- Pour over the cooled brownies and smooth evenly.
- Sprinkle with the Rainbow Crunch Chips. Refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours, or until the frosting is set, before cutting.
- Brownies can be stored in an airtight container for 3 days at room temperature and for 1 week in the fridge. Brownies are best served chilled.