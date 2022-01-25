“Baking With The Besties” debuts festive fun in food form

Autism Advocate Christina Van Ditto Warter is celebrating her daughter Gia’s 6th birthday and she’s invited us all to be part of it. As Gia celebrates her special day, Christina shows us how to serve up some inclusive fun for all. And new this month, an all new episode of “Baking With The Besties” featuring festive foods that are gluten and dairy free. To check out this month’s special “Baking With The Besties” and to learn more about how Christina can help you and your family, visit her online at SoulAndMindEvolution.com.