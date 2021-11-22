Baldwinsville Brothers Release New Christmas Single

Baldwinsville natives Patrick, Andrew and Douglas Reeves are back at it again. The triplets also known as Council are debuting a new song just in time for the holidays.

The trio formed the group known as “Council” and have performed at multiple New York City venues. They’ve also signed a record deal and are looking to make the next big step in the music industry.

“I believe in Christmas,” their debut Christmas song will be released officially on Black Friday. Patrick came up with the original idea and from there, the trio got to work. The brothers are big fans of the Hallmark Channel and came up with the idea to create a song that makes them think of Christmas. But Andy says there is certainly pressure to create a meaningful tune for this time of year.

“There’s a lot of pressure because Christmas songs are played year after year and people are married to them and used to them,” he adds. “We just wanted to throw something out there that was a little bit different and something our fans could enjoy.”

You can hear Council and their new holiday song starting Friday, November 26th. They’ll also be performing at Ted & Amy’s 93Q Christmas Spectacular on December 11th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at Destiny USA in the Canyon Center. To learn more, visit them online at CouncilBand.com.