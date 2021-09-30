Baldwinsville Center for the Arts Hosting First Annual Ghouls Night Out

The Baldwinsville Center for the Arts presents their first annual Ghouls Night Out and fourth annual Ghost Walk tours.

The Ghouls Night Out event will take place on Thursday, October 7th, and will feature entertainment, psychic fun, drinks, snacks, and more! Director of The Ghost Walk, Korrie Taylor says “This is the perfect time for women to get into the Halloween spirit and leave the men and kids at home.” General admission tickets are $25 and exclusive private tarot card reading tickets are available for an extra $15.

In addition to the women-only event, the fourth annual Ghost Walk tours are taking place on Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday the 9th. “With the long year we had of no live theatre or performances, we’re ready to get back to normal,” Taylor says. The 75-minute walking tour features brand new ghost stories told at eight different spots around the Baldwinsville village.

Tickets for the event start at $18 per night and to learn more and to book tickets, visit BaldwinsvilleArts.org.