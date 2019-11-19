Baldwinsville Marching Band’s Celebrity Fan and Fundraiser

The Baldwinsville Marching Band included music from 1985’s hit film, Back to the Future, in their competitive 2019 showcase.

In this, they didn’t just win the judges over, they won over Claudia Wells. Wells played Jennifer Parker, the girlfriend of Marty McFly in the very first Back to the Future film. In Back to the Future Part II & III, she would then give the role to Elizabeth Shue.

“My kid was in marching band, and any time I can help, especially a charity, a fundraiser, I’m in,” says Wells. “I love helping and any time I can have an effect on someone or anything I believe in, I am in.”

An Evening with Claudia Wells will be held on November 19th at 7 pm at the Baker High School Auditorium. General Admission tickets start at $20. There are a limited number of meet and greet tickets available as well.

“Tonight, Claudia is donating her time, which is incredible, to a Q&A at our high school auditorium in a fundraiser to help us get to Pasadena,” says Baldwinsville Band Director, Casey Vanderstouw. “We did a show about the ‘80s, I always wanted to cover this music and it’s some of my favorite music.”

Ticket sales help the Baldwinsville Marching Band make their way to the Rose Parade in 2020.

For more information on Claudia Well’s events mentioned in the show, visit claudiawells.com. For information about Baldwinsville’s Marching Band goal, visit beesbands.com.