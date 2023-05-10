(WSYR-TV) — The theatre can bring to life great fantasy, but sometimes, there is nothing more mesmerizing or heartbreaking than real life. ” The Laramie Project,” which runs at the Baldwinsville Theatre Guild is an example of one true story can impact the lives of many.

Nick Deapo is the director of the production and Christine Spring is a costumer and mentor. They both joined the show to talk about the nature of the production and how they helped make it come to life on stage in Baldwinsville.

The show runs may 12 through the 21. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. expect for next Sunday’s matinee. Tickets for “The Laramie Project are $22. Seniors and students can get theirs for $18.

You can buy tickets online and learn more at baldwinsvilletheatreguild.org or you can call 315-546-523.