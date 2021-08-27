‘Bandaloni’ Returns To The New York State Fair

“Bandaloni” the one-man band is back at the New York State Fair, bringing his single-man show to the fairgrounds this year. Fair-goers can see him perform several times each day and have been able to enjoy his music for more than a decade.

The Canadian multi-talented artist says that he came up with the idea to create music on the move based on his own skills.

“It’s kind of a combination of all the skills I’ve acquired over the years,” he says. “I have a background in sales, I’ve got a sculpture degree so I build all this equipment, and I have a music background, so I can build it, play it, sell it in a nutshell.”

Bandaloni has a slew of instruments to play from, including a guitar, cowbell, a harmonica and harmony singers. His talents have even brought about some stellar opportunities too. He co-wrote a title track for a children’s album with Alice Cooper. His work on the song called “Heart Parade” also earned him a Juno.

Playing at the fair over the years has also afforded him many memorable moments and it’s one of the biggest reasons he comes back year after year.

“I can certainly feel the love from people and I hope they can certainly feel the love from me,” he says. “I feel like I’m providing life-long memories from not only children but adults … “

Bandaloni plays daily at the New York State Fair at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. along restaurant row. You can also learn more about him online at Bandaloni.com.