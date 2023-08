(WSYR-TV) — Our Bridge Street guest takes the phrase one-man-band to the next level. He is a must see act at the fair, and this morning he graced us with his presence.

Bandaloni has been performing professionally since 1999. He incorporates audience interaction, humor, and novelty tricks in his show as he plays music featuring a bass and rhythm guitar, harmonica and much more.

Shows are daily at 2, 4 and 7 p.m. along the Restaurant Row area. Learn more at nysfair.ny.gov.