Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to The Canteen Teen Center

The largest adventure film tour on the planet returns to the Canteen Teen Center in Central New York in celebration of the great outdoors.

The tour reaches more than 40 countries on seven continents and Canteen Director Amy Crowley says the festival’s return is a welcoming one.

The popular Outdoor Film Festival will feature a series of films centered on the outdoors from mountain biking, skiing and hiking too. The organization that has been working with teens for the last twenty years has not been able to host a fundraiser due to the pandemic so Crowley says that this festival is sorely needed right now.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival hosted by the Canteen Teen Center is happening on Friday, February 9th at the North Syracuse Junior High Auditorium from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To learn more and to purchase your tickets today, visit CanteenCNY.com.